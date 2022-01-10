 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News Tracking all of the Broncos head coaching news and rumors

Filed under:

Report: Broncos request to interview Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore

Finally, an offensive mind.

By Scotty Payne and Tim Lynch Updated
/ new
Washington Football Team v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos have requested to interview Dallas Cowboys’ offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore, for their vacant Head Coaching position.

Moore has long been connected to Head Coaching jobs, but Jerry Jones and the Cowboys have not been keen on letting their young and upcoming coach leave. With the Dallas Cowboys offense firing on all cylinders, Moore figures to be a popular candidate during this process.

After an impressive collegiate career at Boise State where he led the Broncos to a 50-3 record over his four seasons, he went to the Detroit Lions as an undrafted college free agent. He spent a few seasons there before moving on to the Cowboys. Ultimately, he retired in 2017 and joined the Cowboys staff as the Quarterbacks Coach. After just one season in that role, he moved into the Offensive Coordinator spot in 2019.

Under his leadership, the Cowboys offense has ranked #1 overall in yards in two of the three seasons he was Offensive Coordinator. The unit also ranked #1 overall in points in 2021 and #6 in points in 2019. At 33, he’d also be one of the youngest head coaches in the NFL.

Poll

Do you want the Broncos to hire Kellen Moore to be their Head Coach?

view results
  • 73%
    Yes
    (103 votes)
  • 26%
    No
    (37 votes)
140 votes total Vote Now

In This Stream

Broncos head coaching search 2022: News, Rumors & Updates

View all 13 stories

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...