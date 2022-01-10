Report: Broncos request to interview Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos have requested to interview Dallas Cowboys’ offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore, for their vacant Head Coaching position.

League source: Broncos have requested permission to interview Cowboys OC Kellen Moore. Only 33. Might be the McVay of this hiring cycle. A rising star coach with ties to Mountain West. Paton likes both Cowboys coordinators (Quinn, too). #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) January 10, 2022

Moore has long been connected to Head Coaching jobs, but Jerry Jones and the Cowboys have not been keen on letting their young and upcoming coach leave. With the Dallas Cowboys offense firing on all cylinders, Moore figures to be a popular candidate during this process.

After an impressive collegiate career at Boise State where he led the Broncos to a 50-3 record over his four seasons, he went to the Detroit Lions as an undrafted college free agent. He spent a few seasons there before moving on to the Cowboys. Ultimately, he retired in 2017 and joined the Cowboys staff as the Quarterbacks Coach. After just one season in that role, he moved into the Offensive Coordinator spot in 2019.

Under his leadership, the Cowboys offense has ranked #1 overall in yards in two of the three seasons he was Offensive Coordinator. The unit also ranked #1 overall in points in 2021 and #6 in points in 2019. At 33, he’d also be one of the youngest head coaches in the NFL.