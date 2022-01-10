Report: Broncos request to interview Packers Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos have requested to interview Green Bay Packers’ Offensive Coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, for their vacant Head Coaching position.

Broncos requested permission to interview Packers’ OC Nathaniel Hackett for their HC job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2022

Hackett, who has a good relationship with quarterback Aaron Rodgers who was rumored to be a trade target of the Denver Broncos this past offseason and this upcoming season is now potentially the Broncos' next Head Coach.

There are some interesting offensive connections with Hackett that are worth noting. Our own AJ Schulte wrote about it in his break down of Hackett’s fit with the Broncos.

It’s notable that he has a widespread connection to many coaches in the league, through himself and through his dad. Reportedly, he’s close to McVay and LaFleur, who have both worked out pretty well in the NFL I’d say. LaFleur also worked with Denver’s Defensive Backs coach Christian Parker in Green Bay and Denver’s Defensive Line coach Bill Kollar in Buffalo, so he’s familiar with members of the staff already. Matt Sheldon, who is a Senior Analyst for the Broncos, was also on staff with Hackett in Buffalo.

We should expect Hackett to be major candidate for the Broncos head coaching position.