Report: Broncos request to interview Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos have requested to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy for their vacant Head Coaching position.

Bieniemy, who some have questioned as to why he hasn’t been hired for a Head Coaching job yet will potentially make his case to General Manager George Paton.

He’s a bit of a local legend(I’m not personally familiar with his story) but he also has some skeletons in his closet that have reportedly kept him from being seriously considered in the past. With all that said, George Paton is now running the show and wants to meet one on one with the Chiefs Offensive Coordinator.

Bieniemy has been a hot candidate these past few years because of his work with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense. Add in Andy Reid's history of developing solid Head Coaches and you have the makings of an exciting coaching candidate. However, he has yet to be hired which is a bit of a red flag, but Paton can make that determination himself.

The Broncos' last two Head Coaches have been defensive first and the offense has suffered because of this. None of the offensive coordinator choices really hit, so, having a coach who brings his own high-powered offense and concepts with him would be exciting. Also, quarterback development will be key with these coaches as well. If they do not swing a big trade for a veteran quarterback, the new staff will be tasked with developing a quarterback. So, Bieniemy will have to present his plan on the offensive side of the ball and prove that he can handle the leadership role that Paton is looking for.

I personally would be surprised if they decided to go with Bieniemy, but if he blows Paton’s socks off in the interview process, it could certainly happen.