Report: Broncos requested to interview Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos have requested to interview Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell for the team's vacant Head Coaching position.

The #Broncos are requesting #Rams OC Kevin O’Connell for their vacant head coaching job, per source. The Sean McVay tree has thrived thus far, and potentially another branch with some varied experience. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2022

The McVay coaching tree has found success thus far in the NFL so it makes sense to take a look at potentially the next one in line for a job. At the very least, O’Connell, who doesn’t call plays with Los Angeles, could be viewed as a potential Offensive Coordinator option to go along with a Head Coach like Dan Quinn.