Report: Broncos requested to interview Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell

Could the Broncos peck another away from the Rams coaching tree?

By Scotty Payne
Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos have requested to interview Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell for the team's vacant Head Coaching position.

The McVay coaching tree has found success thus far in the NFL so it makes sense to take a look at potentially the next one in line for a job. At the very least, O’Connell, who doesn’t call plays with Los Angeles, could be viewed as a potential Offensive Coordinator option to go along with a Head Coach like Dan Quinn.

