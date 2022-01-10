 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Broncos have signed six players to future contracts

The Denver Broncos have signed six players to future contracts and claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers.

By Tim Lynch
Denver Broncos v New York Giants Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos announced they have signed six players to future contracts on Monday. They added running back Damarea Crockett, offensive tackle Drew Himmelman, offensive guard Zack Johnson, tight end Shaun Beyer, wide receiver Travis Fulgham and linebacker Barrington Wade to future contracts.

Three of those players saw game action in 2021 with Crockett appearing in 12 games as a special teamer and both Wade and Fulgham also appeared in games this season.

The team also claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off of waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers. Bassey was claimed by the Chargers earlier in the season after he was waived by the Broncos. He is coming off a torn ACL last season and Denver would like to bring him back for another offseason this year.

Signed to future contracts

Player Position Experience
Damarea Crockett RB Fourth Season
Drew Himmelman OT Second Season
Zack Johnson OG Second Season
Shaun Beyer TE Second Season
Travis Fulgham WR Fourth Season
Barrington Wade ILB Second Season
Essang Bassey CB Third Season

