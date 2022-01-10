Report: Broncos requested to interview Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos have requested to interview Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathon Gannon for their vacant Head Coaching position.

Gannon, 39, has spent 15 years as an NFL assistant coach and scout. A rising coach who has turned around the playoff-bound Philly D. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2022

Gannon joins Dan Quinn, Jared Mayo, Nathaniel Hackett, Kellen Moore, and Eric Bieniemy as the six coaches General Manager George Paton has requested to interview for the Broncos vacant Head Coaching position.

Gannon, who has been in the league since 2007 when he joined the Atlanta Falcons coaching staff as a defensive quality control coach. He then bounced around a bit before joining Paton’s Vikings for four seasons as an assistant defensive backs coach. He then jumped to the Indianapolis Colts as the team's defensive backs coach before joining the Philadelphia Eagles this past season to be the team's Defensive Coordinator.

Gannon has helped the Eagles turn around their defense and get the team back into the postseason this season.

Of the candidates so far, this is the one I am the least excited about. He’s a first-year defensive coordinator of a defense that has been good, but not great. Obviously, his leadership skills and ability to lead men is something I can’t speak for, but just looking at his resume, and I am not overly excited about him, especially compared to the other candidates.

However, he will potentially have his chance to impress Paton and the Broncos staff in an interview if it is granted and hopefully prove me wrong.