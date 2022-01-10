Report: Broncos requested to interview Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos have requested permission to interview with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for their open head coaching position.

Glenn – the longtime NFL defensive back – came from New Orleans with Dan Campbell and is highly regarded. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2022

Glenn, a former first round pick in 1994, played 15 seasons in the NFL as a standout cornerback. He retired in 2008 and after working in front offices as a general manager for the Lone Star Football League indoor professional team, Houston Stallions, he was a scout for the New York Jets.

He got into coaching in 2014 and has worked his way up the ranks to defensive coordinator in 2021 for the Detroit Lions. His unit finished 31st in scoring and 29th in yards, but it would appear his skills in other areas is what matters to George Paton. Glenn was obviously dealt a tough hand when joining the Lions as their defensive coordinator, but the former three-time Pro Bowl cornerback appears to be highly regarded as a coach.