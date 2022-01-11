What would Cowboys OC Kellen Moore bring as the Broncos head coach?

The Denver Broncos set to interview Dallas Cowboys’ offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to replace Vic Fangio, I thought it time to find out about the prospective head coach from those who know him best. I reached out to Blogging the Boys’ Connor Livesay to get the lowdown.

1st and 10

Moore has seemingly been a hot head coaching candidate since he took the Cowboys job. Do you think it’s warranted?

Livesay: The Cowboys offense has always been near the top of the league when healthy with Moore as coordinator, so that in itself will earn you interviews. There’s plenty of concerns I have with Kellen’s offense game-plan, and while I think he can be a very good coordinator, I don’t think he’s anywhere near ready to run his own show.

2nd and 10

One of my big concerns with Moore is that Dallas has an embarrassment of riches on the offensive side of the ball along with one of the best QBs on planet earth. Is it fair to have concerns about the way things fell off after Dak Prescott’s injury in 2020?

Livesay: Absolutely. Coming out of preseason, Dak Prescott was playing the best football of his career, along with Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb, Dalton Schultz, and Amari Cooper. After a 6-7 week period the offense went through a rather long slump. Some of that could be caused by an injured calf of Dak Prescott’s, but it showed up on tape that defenses were starting to figure out his tendencies, and lack of scheme to fall back on when things weren’t going well. We talk about it along, but Kellen Moore is more of a play caller than an offensive coordinator.

3rd and 12

What do you think Moore brings to the table as a play caller?

Livesay: I think one of Moore’s best traits is he’s an open book. While he has his warts, he seems to always want to learn, install new plays, and spread the football around. If you’re wanting a guy to come in and put in a detailed scheme I’m not sure he’s your guy, but he does have some creativity up his sleeve, and he takes plays from the rest of the league and CFB that he uses on a week-to-week basis.

Kellen Moore is going to be a head coach in 2022. https://t.co/l7VHuzceUi — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) October 10, 2021

4th and 5

Do you think Moore would be a good head coach for the Broncos?

Livesay: I don’t think Moore is ready to be a head coach. From just a coordinator perspective, I still think he needs to mature, so a head coaching job would be way over his head right now. Moore is still really young, and has very little experience as a coach in the NFL, so I don’t want to sound like I’m bashing him, but he shows inexperience weekly as a coordinator in itself, those issues would be highlighted in a head coaching role. Also don’t see him as a guy to handle the media well or a guy who can really put together a great staff (which is one of the reasons I don’t think he got the Boise job last year). He’s a young dude with a ton of potential, but Denver has plenty of talent on both sides of the ball. They’re a QB and experienced HC away from really competing in the AFC.