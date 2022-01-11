Report: Broncos requested to interview Packers QB coach Luke Getsy

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos have requested permission to interview with Green Bay Packers QB coach/pass game coordinator Luke Getsy for their open head coaching position.

It’s the first request for the 37-year-old Getsy, a valued member of Matt LaFleur's staff who many regard as a future head coach. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2022

Getsy, 37, has been a position coach at various levels dating back to 2009 and has been an offensive coordinator at the college level. He has been with Packers since 2014 in various capacities and had a brief stint in 2018 at Mississippi State as their offensive coordinator.

It would seem that Getsy is a little under-qualified for the head coach position. One might wonder if this interview request is more about a potential offensive coordinator job if George Paton were to hire Nathaniel Hackett as the team’s new head coach. All of this feels like a power play to lure Aaron Rodgers to Denver, which I am sure we’re all okay with after six seasons of playoff-less football in Denver.