Report: Broncos requested to interview Packers QB coach Luke Getsy

The Denver Broncos have requested to interview Green Bay Packers QB coach/pass game coordinator Luke Getsy for their head coaching position.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: OCT 03 Steelers at Packers Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos have requested permission to interview with Green Bay Packers QB coach/pass game coordinator Luke Getsy for their open head coaching position.

Getsy, 37, has been a position coach at various levels dating back to 2009 and has been an offensive coordinator at the college level. He has been with Packers since 2014 in various capacities and had a brief stint in 2018 at Mississippi State as their offensive coordinator.

It would seem that Getsy is a little under-qualified for the head coach position. One might wonder if this interview request is more about a potential offensive coordinator job if George Paton were to hire Nathaniel Hackett as the team’s new head coach. All of this feels like a power play to lure Aaron Rodgers to Denver, which I am sure we’re all okay with after six seasons of playoff-less football in Denver.

