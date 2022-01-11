Report: Broncos reworked the contract of guard Graham Glasgow

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Denver Broncos reworked the contract of the veteran guard, Graham Glasgow. Per Yates, they have reduced his base salary from $8.4 million dollars to $3.1 million dollars with an opportunity to make $1.4 million in play-time incentives.
Glasgow is coming off an injury-filled season that limited him to just seven games this past season. Glasgow was taken by ambulance to the hospital after the opener because of a heart condition. He was later diagnosed with atrial fibrillation which sidelined him for week two. He later suffered a fractured leg during the week nine victory over the Dallas Cowboys that ended up sidelining him for the remainder of the 2021 season.
This allowed second-year guard Netane Muti and rookie Quinn Meinerz to receive playing time throughout the year in his absence. This made Glasgow a potential cap casualty this upcoming offseason, but for now, the Broncos decided to keep him on the roster at a reduced rate.
If he does stay on the roster throughout the offseason, he will compete at the guard position and potentially push Lloyd Cushenberry at the center position as well.
