Report: Broncos request to interview Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan

According to The Denver Post’s Ryan O’Halloran, the Denver Broncos have requested to interview Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator, Brian Callahan, for their open head coaching position.

After helping Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, and Ja’Marr Chase have an explosive offense this past season, Callahan has earned himself a potential Head Coaching opportunity with the Broncos. He now joins a total of 10 coaches who the Broncos have requested to interview in their hunt to replace former Head Coach, Vic Fangio.

Callahan, 37, got his start in the NFL with the Broncos as a coaching assistant during the Josh McDaniels era. He stuck with the team all the way through to the Super Bowl 50 championship as an assistant before taking on the quarterbacks coach job with the Detroit Lions. He took the same job with the Raiders in 2018 and became a first time offensive coordinator with the Bengals in 2019.