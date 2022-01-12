Former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum weighs in on the Broncos’ search for a head coach

A disappointing 2021 means change is afoot at Dove Valley, where George Paton is leading a search for the Denver Broncos’ next head coach. The second year general manager said it would be a comprehensive process at his press conference on Monday, and emphasized that the front office would have an open mind. Since then the Broncos arranged interviews with nine candidates for the position, which suggests there’s a lot to love about the Broncos’ job. There’s also reasons for concern.

By all accounts, the Broncos’ general manager is held in high regards around the NFL. A shrewd approach to the 2021 season means the Broncos will have more than $40 million in cap space this offseason, and while the Von Miller trade hurt Vic Fangio’s pass rush, it also led to two extra top 100 draft picks to work with in the upcoming draft. A new coach should be able to put his vision into action in short order.

Denver’s recent mire could hurt their efforts to lock down the top candidate for the job, of course. The Broncos have started 11 different quarterbacks since Peyton Manning retired after Super Bowl 50 and neither Vance Joseph or Vic Fangio were given a legitimate franchise passer during their tenures. Additionally, the Bowlen Trust contacted banks to begin the process of selling the franchise, which means the new coach would be taking the job before he knows who he will eventually answer to. With no QB and uncertainty about ownership, some coaches may prefer a situation with more stability.

To get a better grasp of the Broncos’ situation and coaching search, I spoke with former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum on Cover2Broncos. What follows is a brief outline of the topics we discussed.

Let the speculation begin https://t.co/qNfagEFqrY — Mike Tannenbaum (@RealTannenbaum) January 11, 2022

The Broncos recently fired Vic Fangio after 3 seasons and a 19-30 record. George Paton said “he’s the best coach I’ve ever been around.” and that “his attention to detail, his toughness, his work ethic, and his football mind is unparalleled.” Why would a GM move on from a coach like that?

Now that the Broncos did move on from Vic Fangio, they’ve lined up nine candidates:

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Cowboys DC Dan Quinn Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett Eagles DC Jonathon Gannon Pats iLB coach Jerod Mayo Cowboys OC Kellen Moore Rams OC Kevin O’Connell Lions DC Aaron Glenn

What should the Broncos look for in a head coach, and who stands out as a strong fit?

What do you look for in the interview process to assess leadership?

How important is vision, and how does it account for losing a member of the coaching staff down the road?

One thing that jumped out is that the Broncos’ coaching candidates are pretty young, is it crazy to believe this may be a way to network and potentially benefit down the road?

Dan Quinn is the only candidate on the initial list with previous experience as a head coach. Is that odd?

Between executive roles with the Jets and Dolphins, you represented head coaches like the Warriors Steve Kerr and then Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as an agent and principal at Priority Sports and Entertainment from 2013-14. Would you mind sharing your perspective on Dan Quinn as a potential head coach?

There is a distinct possibility the Broncos go up for sale before the 2022 season begins. Will candidates care about the uncertainty at ownership?

How should Paton and the Broncos approach Drew Lock in year four?

The general consensus is the 2022 quarterback class is one of the weakest since 2013. The Broncos have been linked to Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, but if they don’t find trade for one of the top tier passers, what should Paton do at the position?

Did the Broncos err passing on Justin Fields and Mac Jones for Patrick Surtain II in 2021?

Do you believe George Paton can set the Broncos back on track?