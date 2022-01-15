 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News Tracking all of the Broncos head coaching news and rumors

Filed under:

AFC Wild Card: Raiders at Bengals - Live updates

Two 10-7 teams will face off in the first wild card game of the 2021 NFL Playoffs. The Las Vegas Raiders will be on the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

By Tim Lynch
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Kansas City Chiefs v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The first playoff game of the 2021 season will kick off with a very active rooting interest for Denver Broncos fans. The despised Las Vegas Raiders will be on the road in the Wild Card round to take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Game preview

The Bengals are nearly a touchdown favorite over the Raiders in the latest betting odds and while I think it’ll be a close game until late, I am predicting that Cincinnati will pull away late.

These two teams are surprisingly similar. Both finished the season 10-7. They rank 6th and 7th in passing and their rushing attacks are both in the bottom third of the league. They also both have middling defenses. This game appears to be one that will come down to which team has more success in the passing game and limits those turnovers.

Join us in the comments section below to talk Raiders-Bengals.

Bengals-Raiders live updates

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...