AFC Wild Card: Patriots at Bills - Live updates

The AFC snagged both Saturday games to kickoff the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs. In the late game, we have two AFC East rivals facing off with the ever-present New England Patriots on the road to take on the Buffalo Bills.

Game preview

The Bills were on the ropes a month ago having lost four of six games and the Patriots having taken the division lead. The streak included a 14-10 home defeat to the Patriots in a game where Mac Jones threw for less than 20 yards. They dialed up the heat from there winning their final four games averaging 30 points per game along the way to steal the AFC East title away from the Patriots.

The Patriots, on the other hand, lost three of their final four games to effectively choke away the division crown. It was their defense that let them down after being one of the most elite units in football up until that final month of the season. I think that streak will continue and Buffalo will roll with a big win over their long-time rival.

