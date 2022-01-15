Report: Dan Quinn still is the favorite for the Broncos head coaching job

This isn’t breaking news. We knew heading into this search that Dan Quinn was the odds on favorite to be the Broncos' next Head Coach. With that said, General Manager George Paton put in requests to interview 10 candidates for their coaching vacancy. This opened the door for someone to blow away Paton and his staff meeting with these coaches. However, after meeting with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, and Packers passing game coordinator Luke Getsy, it has leaked that Quinn is still the favorite for the Broncos' head coaching position.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has “emerged” as the favorite for the Broncos head coaching job. However, he did note that Nathaniel Hackett had a “strong interview” as well with the Broncos and is “in the mix” for the job as well.

The @NFLGameDay Notebook with @MikeGarafolo & @TomPelissero: #Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster will play; #Bucs coach Bruce Arians expected to return next season; #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn has emerged as a favorite for the #Broncos; The #Dolphins expect Tua to be their QB in 2022. pic.twitter.com/wpDVLTwadv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2022

This could be a coincidence, but having this leak out after the Broncos finished up their interview with probably the next best candidate under Dan Quinn isn’t the best sign if you do not want Quinn as the coach. It could be a coincidence still, but we shall see.

While the Broncos could be “zeroing in on Quinn” as one report states, does Quinn want the Broncos? He has multiple interviews set up with other teams and could view them as a better opportunity for him. He and Paton have wanted to pair up in the past so I do not see why he wouldn’t have the Broncos high on his wishlist, but you never know.

The Broncos do have requests out to a number of other coaches who could sway this decision, but the reports currently seem to point to it being between Dan Quinn and Nathaniel Hackett.