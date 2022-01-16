Much-needed change is brewing for the Broncos

Good morning, Broncos Country!

Change is a comin’.

And quickly.

The Denver Broncos will soon have a new head coach, followed by a possible sale and new owner. Granted, that sale and new owner will have to get approval from the other league owners, hopefully at the league meetings in March.

That’s just two on the list, followed by what George Paton does at quarterback?

First thing’s first, get the new head coach. And Paton has started the process of interviewing candidates for the position. It’ll be interesting to see who Paton chooses to take over for Vic Fangio.

Broncos CEO Joe Ellis: “We’re glad to put this issue behind us and move closer to transitioning ownership of the Broncos. While our focus is on our head coaching search, we plan to make an announcement regarding ownership shortly after that hire is completed.” #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) January 11, 2022

It’s been a long six years in Broncos Country. Six-straight losing seasons and five consecutive seasons not making the NFL playoffs. Change is definitely needed, and it’s coming. Quickly.

Only time will tell if it’s the change needed to get the Broncos back to contention and relevancy.

Broncos Blast

I joined Klahr and Kompany on Saturday morning for my weekly Broncos Blast segment. This week, we talk about the change that is most important in the 2022 offseason.

Denver Broncos News

