NFC Wild Card: Eagles at Buccaneers - Live updates

The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady will host the first NFC Wild Card game of the 2021 NFL Playoffs as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles today.

Game preview

This game has upset alert written all over it and I said as much in my Wild Card preview last week. Under Jalen Hurts, the Eagles began the season 3-6 before a 30-13 win over the Denver Broncos sent them on a playoff run tear to finish the 6-2 down the stretch to sneak into the playoffs with a 9-8 record. They could drop 40 at any time, but also limp to a measly 10 points at any time. That’s a dangerous team to predict.

Meanwhile, Brady and Bucs won seven of their last eight to a 13-4 record and the number two seed in the NFC. If they win this game they will host the highest seeded winner this weekend in the divisional round.

Join us in the comments section below to talk Eagles-Bucs.