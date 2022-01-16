NFC Wild Card: 49ers at Cowboys - Live updates

As a child of the 1990s, you can’t see a San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys playoff game in 2021 and not think back to dramatic playoff matchups those two teams had in the early to mid 90s. We could be in for another treat today.

Game preview

The better team here is clearly the Cowboys, but the 49ers are hot winning seven of their last nine games. They’ve been winning close games too, so this team knows how to compete and close out those back and forth type games. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are dropping 50-burgers and blowing teams out, but their last two losses were the only two close games they’ve had in their final seven games of the season.

I predicted a close game today too, however, I think it’ll be the home team that prevails here. Dallas is just too stacked on both sides of the ball to not find a way to score late. I am also not a huge believer in Jimmy G in a big game like this one.

