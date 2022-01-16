AFC Wild Card: Steelers at Chiefs - Live updates

Denver Broncos fans everywhere will be pulling for the biggest playoff upset of the year when the Pittsburgh Steelers look to overcome their nearly two touchdown underdog status to beat the Kansas City Chiefs on the road.

Game preview

There isn’t must to like about this matchup if you are pulling for the above outcome. The more I looked at it the more I think the only hope the Steelers have is to duplicate Peyton Manning’s start to the 2015 AFC Championship Game. Their defense is good enough that if Ben Roethlisberger can get an early lead they could stymie Patrick Mahomes for three quarters and hold onto the win.

Realistically, my score prediction of 44-16 for the Chiefs to advance is likely going to be more accurate than some amazing Big Ben performance and a Steelers defensive stand. But one could dream for the stunning upset and heartbreak for our hated AFC West rivals.

Join us in the comments section below to talk Steelers-Chiefs.