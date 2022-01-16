 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Broncos can now interview Dan Quinn, Kellen Moore and others for their head coaching position

With loss by the Eagles and Cowboys, the Broncos can continue and potentially end their Head Coaching search

By Scotty Payne
With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 31 to 15 and the Dallas Cowboys losing to the San Fransisco 49ers by the score of 23 to 17, the Denver Broncos can continue their head coaching search. They finished up interviews with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, and Packers passing game coordinator Luke Getsy and now can begin interviewing other candidates as well.

They have requests out to Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and the favorite for the job, the Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. With the Eagles and Cowboys eliminated from the postseason, all three coaches are eligible to interview for the Broncos' job starting as early as tomorrow. The Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and the Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell could join them as well if the Chiefs and Rams lose as well.

As we know, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn continues to be the favorite for the job and could be hired potentially this week if there is mutual interest on both sides. So, we could see some big-time movement on the Broncos coaching front this week.

