Quarterback more important than head coach for turning this team around

Good morning (for a few more hours), Broncos Country!

With the Broncos’ head coaching search ready to move into high gear now that the teams of Dan Quinn, Kellen Moore and Jonathan Gannon are out of the playoffs and those candidates can be brought in for interviews.

And as important as the next “leader of men” (don’t get me started on my thoughts of that cliché characteristic) for the Broncos may be, I’m in agreement with Andrew Mason on this point:

Here’s the deal: Even with shaky QB play, a coach worth keeping will generally get you to a winning season once in three years. Nothing world-beating, but enough to show progress. That being said, it’s all about the QB. And QB is more important to DEN turning it around than HC. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 15, 2022

There’s no denying that Vance Joseph and Vic Fangio - even Gary Kubiak - probably were not going to turn out to be a Bill Belichick or Mike Shanahan or Bill Parcels or Bill Walsh or any of the “great coaching minds” of the NFL given the quarterbacks they had to work with every season.

How many times this year did we watch that #$*#$@! graphic on TV about the number of starting quarterbacks in Denver since Peyton Manning and Super Bowl 50? Too many times. And too many quarterbacks.

I’m not going to get into the debate about who John Elway should have chosen in the draft (Josh Allen) or who he should not have taken in free agency (Case Keenum, Joe Flacco) or any of the hindsight 20/20 stuff that gets us nowhere and doesn’t account for the fact that you never know what might have happened here with any other QB.

It’s impossible to apply context or logic to this conversation anymore. People are so dug in that Josh Allen is the biggest draft miss of all time that if you don’t agree then you’ll be accused of not understanding football. I’m so done with this debate — Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) January 16, 2022

But I am here to say I think it is vitally important that George Paton and his new coach figure out the quarterback piece asap, or Paton and that new coach will be parting ways sooner rather than later. And a new owner will likely have a very short leash on Paton.

The quandary the new coach will find himself in, unfortunately, will likely be the same one Fangio and Joseph were in - a very good defense, strong players on offense but not a lot of great Draft options at No. 9 and no good guarantees that an elite vet like Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers is seriously going to consider Denver.

So then the question for Paton may be...which new head coach attracts the best potential quarterback?

It’s going to be an interesting few months...

But until then, here’s a cool stat about Jan. 17 in Broncos history:

Jan. 17 is a HUGE day in Broncos history.



2016: A 23-16 divisional-round win over PIT;



1998: A 23-10 AFC CG win over NYJ in Elway’s last home game;



1988: THE FUMBLE: Jeremiah Castille’s big play on Earnest Byner sends DEN to SB XXII (video via @nfl)pic.twitter.com/9DCzdFCzV8 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 17, 2022

Broncos/NFL News

Denver Broncos organization likely to be sold by auction | 9news.com

Because the Denver Broncos franchise is in trust, responsibilities to the beneficiaries is to get highest price.

Sacco Sez: A history of Broncos coaching searches

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano looks back on the Broncos' coaching history.

Mile High Morning: Justin Simmons supporting ‘Speak Life’ musical to combat bullying in schools

“One of the things that pains me the most in today’s society is bullying,” Simmons told The Undefeated.

NFL community honors legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day

The NFL community took to social media on Monday to honor the life and legacy of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day.

NFL announces Divisional Round schedule

The NFL announced Sunday the schedule of sites, dates and times for the Divisional Round of the playoffs on Jan. 22-23.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes 'expecting a battle' vs. Josh Allen, Bills in Divisional Round matchup

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are headed for a showdown in the Divisional Round after both clubs shellacked their opponents in wild-card matchups.

NFL QB Index: Ranking all 32 teams' primary starting quarterbacks at the end of the 2021 regular season

With the 2021 regular season in the books, Gregg Rosenthal ranks the primary starting quarterbacks from all 32 teams. So ... who claims the No. 1 spot: Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers?

NFL overhaul tiers - Which teams will look most different in 2022? Who needs a rebuild, and who is right on track

We stacked NFL franchises from those in need of a teardown to those that just need a few tweaks. What are each eliminated team's outlook and offseason priorities?