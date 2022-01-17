Report: Broncos will meet with Dallas Cowboys coordinators Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore on Tuesday

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos will interview Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn on Tuesday. 9NEW’s Mike Klis also reports that the Broncos will meet with Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as well on Tuesday. Dallas Cowboys beat reporter Mike Gehlken confirms both reports by stating that Broncos general manager George Paton and his staff will fly into Dallas to hold back to back interviews with both Quinn and Moore.

Big week for #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, one of the most popular HC candidates: He interviews with the #Broncos on Tuesday, source said, and has three more later in the week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2022

The Broncos have already interviewed Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Packers passing game coordinator Luke Getsy as well as Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

There is a decent chance that the Broncos could name Dan Quinn their new Head Coach sometime this week after he finishes up his interview with the Broncos. He has long been the favorite for the job and it has reportedly remained that way. After Nathaniel Hackett’s interview concluded, reports came out that while Hackett has a “strong interview” and is “in the mix” for the Broncos job, that Quinn remains the favorite to replace Vic Fangio in Denver.

Will Denver allow Quinn to leave without a job offer? Or will they risk letting their top target visit three other teams this week where he may also be offered a job and view them as a better spot for him?

Kellen Moore, who has called plays for the explosive Cowboys offense will also have a shot to impress George Paton. The Broncos are looking to improve on the offensive side of the ball and Moore brings that potential with him. He has called an offense that has allowed Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' weapons to flourish. He is young and would be a first-time Head Coach, but the former standout Boise State Bronco could potentially be the Broncos' new Head Coach.