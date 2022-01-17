Report: Broncos will interview Jerod Mayo and Jonathan Gannon on Wednesday

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos will interview Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo for their vacant Head Coaching position. It was previously reported that the Broncos will fly to Dallas to interview both Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore on Tuesday as well.

Sounds like #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore will likely be around this time, as well. #Patriots defensive assistant Jerod Mayo and #Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon will be Wednesday. Then a few more to schedule after that. https://t.co/nOnT3H8AUl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2022

Neither Gannon nor Mayo are coming off great performances from their perspective teams during the wildcard round. On Saturday, Mayo’s Patriots were dominated by Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills while on Sunday, Tom Brady and the Bucs' offense sliced up the Eagles' defense on his way to another postseason victory.

Both Gannon and Mayo are viewed as hot up-and-coming coaches among league circles. Gannon has an interview with the Minnesota Vikings while Mayo is reportedly a strong candidate for the Houston Texans coaching job as well.

So, both seem like longshots for the Broncos' job, but it does not hurt to see if either of these two really blow it away in the interview process. Both are known for their leadership qualities which is something General Manager George Paton has prioritized as an attribute he wants in his Head Coach.

At the very least, it is nice to see Paton meet and interview multiple candidates with varying backgrounds instead of just eyeing in on one coach and not having an open mind. Dan Quinn remains the favorite per reports, but the Broncos will meet with Moore, Gannon, and Mayo as well as make time for others later this week per Rapoport.