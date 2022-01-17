Broncos interview schedule for this week

Earlier today, we learned that the Broncos would be traveling to Dallas to interview both Cowboys coordinators Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore for their head coaching gig. We then learned the Broncos would then travel east to interview Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and then Patriots inside linebackers coach, Jerod Mayo

Broncos HC candidate interview schedule:

Tuesday: Cowboys DC Quinn, OC Moore in Dallas-area.

Wednesday: Pats ILB coach Mayo in Boston-area; PHI DC Gannon in Philly-area

Thursday: Rams' OC O'Connell, Cincy OC Callahan (sites to TBD)

Friday: Chiefs' OC Bieniemy (TBD).#9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) January 17, 2022

We now have learned about the rest of the interviews. Paton and the Broncos staff will travel to interview Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell and Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. Then, they will finalize their interviews by visiting with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Friday.

Here’s an entire look at the Broncos head coaching interviewing schedule for this week

Scheduling Dates

Tuesday 1/18: Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Dallas offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore

Wednesday 1/19: Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and Patriots inside linebacker’s coach, Jerod Mayo

Thursday 1/20: Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell and Bengals offensive coordinator, Brian Callahan

Friday 1/21: Chiefs offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy

Already completed: Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Packers pass coordinator Luke Getsy, and Lions defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn

After these interviews are concluded, I think we’ll see either one or two candidates stand out from the rest or we will see a second round of interviews between the final few candidates. Either way, it appears that this process will drag out a little longer as Paton completes interviews with the 10 candidates they narrowed down to be the Broncos' next Head Coach.