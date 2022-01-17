NFC Wild Card: Cardinals at Rams - Live updates

I had the Arizona Cardinals pegged early as the team to beat in the NFC and was mocked for it, especially with the Los Angeles Rams in the division. Early on I looked like a genius, but a late season collapse has the mockery looking a little more justified.

Game preview

The Cardinals lost four of their final five games to turn a 10-2 record into an 11-6 wild card berth. That Vance Joseph defense that had been red hot all seasons turned into a leaky sieve that was giving up over 28 points per game in their last give games. The Rams on the other hand rediscovered their defense winning five straight to take the NFC West title before losing their last game to the San Francisco 49ers.

It might sound like the clear choice is the Rams here tonight. For most that pick would be obvious, but I’m going against that grain and picking Kyler Murray and the Cardinals to pop off. Matt Stafford seems to throw interceptions at the worst possible times and it’ll cost the Rams in this game.

And if I’m wrong, at least I get the consolation of seeing Von Miller advance with his new team to the next round.

Join us in the comments section below to talk Cardinals-Rams.