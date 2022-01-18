 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Which former Broncos stood out in the first round of the NFL playoffs?

It was a good weekend for former Broncos

By Just_JoRo
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams
Von Miller dominated
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

If you’re anything like me, you can’t help but notice former members Denver Broncos as you watch other NFL teams at play. With the Broncos missing the playoffs for a sixth straight year, this time of year that often leads to a lot of second guessing, but it also gives me players to root for on their journey to the Super Bowl. So after digesting all of the games, I thought it’d make sense to share who stood out.

Buffalo Bills 47 New England Patriots 17

Isaiah McKenzie had his best day of the year in the Bills’ historic performance. The Broncos’ 2017 third round pick carried the ball three times for 29 yards and caught all three of his Josh Allen targets for 45 yards in addition to his normal kick return duties. Half of his offensive touches moved the sticks.

Emmanuel Sanders didn’t receive as many touches as his teammate, but he burned the Patriots’ Joejuan Williams to haul in a 34-yard score. The 34-year-old also created a stir before the game for his choice of cleats, which honored former teammate and Broncos’ great Demaryius Thomas.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31 Philadelphia Eagles 15

Shaq Barrett made it back from the knee injury that knocked him out of the back end of the regular season to make one of the best plays of the weekend. Barrett batted a Jalen Hurts pass up in the air before securing it for an interception. Beyond the pick Barrett quietly played a key part in the Bucs completely shutting down Philly’s rushing attack, and parts of Broncos Country continues to wonder if Elway’s decision to let him go for Bradley Chubb was a mistake.

San Francisco 49ers 24 Dallas Cowboys 17

Wes Welker and Bobby Turner are members of the 49ers coaching staff that deserve some credit for the way Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel performed. San Francisco was able to march down the field for the opening score and finished with 169 rushing yards on 38 carries despite facing loaded boxes for most of the afternoon.

Los Angeles Rams 34 Arizona Cardinals 11

Von Miller made a point to honor Demaryius Thomas’ memory before the opening kickoff and looked like the future Hall of Fame he is after. All week leading up to this game he looked like a mismatch for the Cards’ tackles and delivered as hoped, finishing the game with a sack and six tackles. More than the individual numbers, what stood out is how Miller and the pass rush was instrumental in Kyler Murray’s worst performance of the year.

