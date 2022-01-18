Would you like to see John Elway involved in some way with the Broncos new ownership?

As a fan of the Denver Broncos for nearly John Elway’s entire time with the organization, I understand how important the man has been for this franchise. No one still with the franchise probably understands what Pat Bowlen envisions for the Broncos. Unfortunately, he’s also led the team into its worst run since the late 1960s.

In an interview with 9News on Monday, Elway said he would ‘have interest in being part of it’ with the Broncos new ownership. He would like to remain part of the team and be part of the group that returns the franchise to prominence.

“I’m not looking to be the face of the franchise,’’ Elway said. “Whoever puts up that kind of money and whoever is that owner, it’s their franchise. It’s their team. My hope would be to help support the new owner.”

He went on to note that the football side of things is all George Paton. His goal with the Broncos would be to be involved and help wherever help is needed. After reading the entire story from Mike Klis, I would liken what he described to being a strong resource for the new owner, but one that ensures the face of the franchise is that person - not Elway.

Overall, I thought it was a great read and plenty of insightful comments from Elway. He takes a beating on social media from Broncos fans for just about anything Elway is mentioned in, but I try to look at his entire contribution to the team - not just the last five seasons before stepping away from running the football side of the organization.

Elway played for Denver as one of the all-time greatest quarterbacks taking the team to five Super Bowls and winning two of them. He then came in to take over the team as GM after the torrential Josh McDaniels era. Winning a playoff game with Tim Tebow and luring Peyton Manning over for two more Super Bowl appearances and another title. Much of the Denver Broncos historical success can be tied to John Elway. I feel like we shouldn’t lose sight of that while remaining critical of how poorly he managed the team in his final years as GM.

With all that said, if his role is to advise and support a new owner of the Denver Broncos then I would think there is no better person within the organization to do that than John freaking Elway. However, we have to insist his football operations duties are forever retired.

Poll Would you be okay with John Elway being part of the Denver Broncos under the new owner? Yes

No vote view results 62% Yes (627 votes)

37% No (383 votes) 1010 votes total Vote Now

