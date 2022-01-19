What is the next Broncos head coach’s plan for the offense?

With the search ongoing for a new head coach, we’ve heard that leadership is the highest demand in what George Paton is looking for in the hiring process. But a close second that Paton mentioned was having a clear plan for the offense.

I’m pondering today what kind of plan a potential head coach would come up with when the quarterback situation in Denver is as abysmal as it is with no clear answer at who should take starting snaps next season for the Broncos.

One thing that I think this line of questioning should get into is what the coach would do with the roster as it stands. This will give you insight into how well the candidate knows your players and just what kind of vision he has for utilizing their potential.

Do you bring a system in that is going to revolve around zone schemes, power schemes, 11 personnel, or shotgun RPO? The answer given may indicate how much you are going to plan your offense to fit the players or how much work Paton will need to do in order to get the right players for the coach’s system.

Arm-chair thoughts:

I’m starting to take my deep dive on the roster and it has me thinking quite a bit about the offense. The obvious first thing that the next head coach needs is a quarterback. Teddy Bridgewater is a free agent, Drew Lock is a 3rd-year quarterback who looks very much like he’s at or close to his ceiling, and Brett Rypien simply doesn’t have the requisite ability to be considered as a starter. The head coach will need to work very heavily with Paton to solve this conundrum or make the decision to push on the 2022 season and look for that answer in 2023 (which may be the best long-term direction for the team).

Once you get past that huge gorilla in the room, the offense for the Broncos doesn’t look nearly as terrible as you might think. The key free agents we’re losing as of today are Teddy Bridewater, Melvin Gordon, Bobby Massie, and Eric Saubert. When you consider that the team has wide receiver depth, a promising looking starting RB in Javonte Williams, and a potentially above-average pass-catching tight ends in Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam, the deck doesn’t look that bad at all.

The offensive line is going to need a move or two, but you have a lot of youth in guys like Quinn Meinerz, Lloyd Cushenberry, and Dalton Risner. You also have a couple of easy-to-plug-in starters in Garret Bolles and Graham Glasgow.

We haven’t seen a seriously imaginative offense from the Broncos since the first half of 2014 to be completely honest. I would like to see a coach who utilizes a lot more motion, misdirection, and plays designed to get playmakers the ball in space. I would also applaud the idea of bringing in a power scheme for the line with an emphasis on getting bigger and stronger guys. The zone scheme has seen many rule changes that cut away at its effectiveness and one glaring problem I’ve seen from this line this year is that they get pushed around way too easy.

But at the end of the day, what quarterback you get is going to really help dictate what you can do as an offense. You want someone who both understands what the defense is doing and has the arm talent to get the ball where it needs to go in order to take advantage of mismatches.

What do you think, Broncos Country? What kind of systems do you think the next Broncos head coach should bring? What kind of personnel moves will need to be made for the Broncos to take a big step forward offensively?

Broncos News:

Broncos complete interview with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

Quinn is the fifth candidate the Broncos have interviewed for the position.

‘He’ll be adaptable … to the players that he has’: The Athletic’s Jon Machota details Kellen Moore’s head coaching candidacy

Moore, who has served as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator for the last three seasons, helped lead Dallas to the league’s best scoring offense in 2021.

‘I can’t say enough good things’: The Athletic’s Jon Machota explains why Dan Quinn could be ready for another head-coaching opportunity

The Broncos continued their head-coaching interviews on Tuesday, as George Paton and Co. spoke with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Mile High Morning: Maurice Jones-Drew believes Javonte Williams is the NFL’s ‘next great running back’

“One back really stood out to me, a bruiser with the promise to achieve big things in the coming years: ﻿Javonte Williams﻿,” Maurice Jones-Drew wrote.

Other NFL News:

Derek Carr trade? Potential landing spots for the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback

With the Las Vegas Raiders in a transitional state, could Derek Carr be traded this offseason? Marc Sessler explores potential landing spots for the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

Mike Tomlin 'excited' about challenge of finding Steelers' next franchise QB

The post-﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ era is upon Pittsburgh. After 18 seasons with Big Ben under center, the Steelers will have a new full-time starting quarterback for the first time in Mike Tomlin's tenure.

Texans GM Nick Caserio: Deshaun Watson 'more than likely' won't play for Houston again

If being designated inactive throughout the regular season wasn’t enough of a sign that Texans QB ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ has played his last game with the team, GM Nick Caserio offered another one on Tuesday. Asked if there was a realistic chance of Watson play

Rams Up to No. 3 in Weighted DVOA | Football Outsiders

Last night's blowout win was very good for the Rams. Updated DVOA ratings plus a look at the Patriots and the worst playoff games ever.

Seattle Seahawks fire DC Ken Norton Jr., defensive assistant Andre Curtis

The Seahawks fired defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis on Tuesday.

Offseason needs and priorities for all 32 NFL teams: Free-agency and 2022 draft targets, plus coach questions

Quarterback uncertainty and coaching changes. Positional holes and cap-space problems. Every team needs something this offseason.

Kyler Murray's pick-six indicative of Arizona's inability to adapt on offense - Sports Illustrated

The Cardinals were bottled up by the Rams after refusing to accept the quick checkdown throws NFL offenses must take advantage of to succeed.

Report: Where Michigan, Jim Harbaugh Stand Right Now - Sports Illustrated

Harbaugh has been heavily connected to NFL jobs this winter.

Jimmy Garoppolo may be the best quarterback available this offseason - Sports Illustrated

The 49ers appear ready to move on from their QB, but he’s one of the most interesting players left in the playoffs and several teams should come calling after the season.