Good morning, Broncos Country!

Dan Reeves should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Period.

That’s the story.

The man went to nine Super Bowls in his 39 years in the NFL. He played in two Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys, was an assistant coach in three Super Bowls, and head coach in four. Three with the Denver Broncos in four years. Yes, John Elway gets most of the credit for that astounding feat, but Reeves was the head coach. And if Marv Levy is in the Hall of Fame for those incredible Buffalo Bills teams four-straight Super Bowls... Reeves obviously doesn’t get the credit he rightfully deserves. Only Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have appeared in more Super Bowls than Reeves.

As Jeff Legwald highlights in his story, Reeves won 10 or more games nine times. He won 12 games three times. He was Coach of the Year twice, won six division titles and despite his four losses in Super Bowls, he had an 11-9 record in the playoffs.

In NFL history, Reeves is one of nine coaches with at least 200 total wins, including the postseason. He was 201-174-2. In terms of regular-season wins, Reeves is one of 10 coaches to win at least 190 games.

There’s a lot of consternation when it comes to Reeves and his time with the Broncos. And rightfully so. But at the same time, he helped usher in the success that came to define a franchise. And by all accounts, he was a great man.

Hopefully, in time, Reeves gets the recognition he deserves and finds his rightful place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Rest easy, Coach Reeves. And thank you for all you brought to Broncos Country.

Broncos Blast

I joined Klahr and Kompany on Saturday morning for my weekly Broncos Blast segment. This week, we preview 2022: new ownership, coaches, players. Are the Broncos as close to contending as originally thought at the start of 2021?

Broncos News

Broncos hope to plug in shocking upset of the Chargers

Now that the Broncos season is unofficially “officially” over, they're left to play spoiler vs the Chargers. Denver is the underdog Sunday.

Burning Questions: Can Broncos weather loss of key starters, earn season sweep vs. Chargers?

In the likes of Pat Surtain II, Justin Simmons, Courtland Sutton and Co., Denver still has its share of available playmakers.

‘He kind of raised me as a player’: Gary Kubiak reflects on Dan Reeves’ impact

“When you really sit down, like I did this morning, and think about what he did in the National Football League as a player and as a coach and how long he was part of it, you look at that career, that’s pretty special,” Kubiak said.

Broncos call up 12 practice squad players for Sunday | 9news.com

11 of the 12 players were designated as COVID replacements.

COVID-compromised Broncos aim to snap two-game skid vs. Chargers

Rivers Lake provides a glistening portrait in front of SoFi Stadium. Ducks swim gently across the water, creating moments of serenity.

How do the Denver Broncos get playoff experience without playoff experiences? - Denver Broncos- ESPN

Only one player on the current Broncos' roster has worn the team's jersey in a playoff game -- kicker Brandon McManus.

NFL News

NCAA football: Matt Corral injures right leg in Sugar Bowl

Corral returned to the sideline on crutches in the second quarter. His injury came hours after prominent ESPN analysts criticized players who opt out of bowl games.

NFL news: Panthers owner reportedly 'embarrassed' by Matt Rhule contract

No head coach wants to hear that his owner is 'embarrassed' by him.

Predicting the NFL playoff picture - ESPN's Football Power Index projects Weeks 17-18, division races, wild-card hunts, more

We used ESPN's Football Power Index's most likely simulation to project Weeks 17 and 18 -- complete with game scores -- to predict how the NFL playoff field will stack up.

Former NFL star Clinton Portis seeks to avoid prison time for fraud; federal prosecutors seek 10-16 months - CBSSports.com

Portis' sentencing comes on Jan. 6

Who'll win Super Bowl LVI? Ranking nine most likely NFL champions as 2021 regular season winds down

As a wild 2021 NFL regular season winds down, who is poised to win Super Bowl LVI? Adam Schein ranks the nine most likely teams to lift the Lombardi Trophy -- and the defending champion Buccaneers sit below seven others.