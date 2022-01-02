The 2021 Denver Broncos have been frustrating to watch, because we’ve seen them overachieve to great heights in some weeks and underachieve to new lows in others. One positive that stands out is that this group of players never surrendered to the ample excuses available out there. That ‘no quit’ attitude is why they are hovering around .500 with two games to play despite the ups and downs.
Game Preview
Against the Los Angeles Chargers, they have a chance to play the underdog spoiler which is something they’ve had a knack for doing this season. A win would pull them out of the AFC West cellar and one win away from their first winning season since 2016.
You will hear a lot about the COVID-19 outbreak the Broncos have dealt with this week, but if you look at the season as a whole it is just another in a long line of potential excuses this team has had throughout the season to underperform and instead played tough. The next man up mentality is strong with this roster, so don’t be surprised if they are more than competitive today.
Here’s how to watch.
TV Schedule
When: Sunday, January 2 at 2:05 p.m. Mile High time
Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporting)
Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM | 94.1 FM & The Fox - 103.5 FM | Dave Logan (play-by-play) and Rick Lewis (analyst)
If you see GREEN in the map below, you will get the Broncos-Chargers game locally on CBS.
If you see GREEN in your area, you will get the #Broncos #Chargers game on CBS this weekend. https://t.co/o8nTdxixc0— Tim Lynch (@TimLynch1978) December 30, 2021
Online Streaming
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday^
|Friday*
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday^
|Friday*
|Game Status
|Teddy Bridgewater
|QB
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|Illness
|-
|-
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Ronald Darby
|CB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|Thumb/Hip
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Shelby Harris
|DE
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|Back/Shoulder
|DNP
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Dre’Mont Jones
|DE
|Foot
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Shamar Stephen
|DL
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Kenny Young
|ILB
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Drew Lock
|QB
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Bradley Chubb
|OLB
|Shoulder/Illness
|LIMITED
|DNP
|Reserve/COVID-19 List
|Jonathon Cooper
|OLB
|Illness
|-
|DNP
|Reserve/COVID-19 List
Chargers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Drue Tranquill
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DOUBTFUL
|Derwin James Jr.
|S
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|-
|Stephen Anderson
|TE
|Shoulder
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Tevaughn Campbell
|CB
|Hamstring
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Linval Joseph
|DL
|Shoulder
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Uchenna Nwosu
|OLB
|Shoulder/Hip
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Jerry Tillery
|DL
|Ankle
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
Broncos-Bengals Betting Odds
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened 6-point underdogs against the Chargers this week. However, that line has steadily grown as it became known that Teddy Bridgewater would be remaining in the concussion protocol followed by several key starters being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The line is now 7.5-points in favor of the Chargers.
Matchup History
The Broncos own a 69-53-1 advantage over the Chargers all-time and despite the recent struggles to win games in Denver, they have continued to play them well overall winning four of their last five matchups. In fact, since 2011 the Broncos have dominated this series winning 16 of the last 22 games. Hopefully this trend continues through Week 17 of 2021.
Hot Reads
Broncos Podcasts
We got an outstanding podcast lineup for you each week and a big thank you to all who listen to our shows each week. We love you! Go Broncos!
On MHR Radio this week, Ian St. Clair and Adam Malnati talk about John Madden’s impact on the game and preview the Broncos-Chargers game.
On the Cover 2 Broncos podcast, Joe Rowles examines the matchups that matter between the Broncos and Chargers in Week 17.
The Dublin to Denver podcast with Michael McQuaid, Colum Cronin, and Stewart Roche preview the Broncos game with the Chargers.
You can subscribe to our podcast feed on ApplePodcasts, GooglePlay, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn and anywhere else you get your podcasts.
Social Media Information
MHR Facebook Page: Mile High Report: A Denver Broncos Blog
MHR Twitter: Follow @MileHighReport
MHR Instagram: Follow @MileHighReport
Denver Broncos Fan Group: Denver Broncos Football
MHR Live on Twitch: Follow @ MHR_Live
2021 Denver Broncos Schedule
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Score
|Record
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Score
|Record
|1
|9/12/2021
|at New York Giants
|2:25 PM
|FOX
|27-13
|1-0
|2
|9/19/2021
|at Jacksonville Jaguars
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|23-13
|2-0
|3
|9/26/2021
|vs New York Jets
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|26-0
|3-0
|4
|10/3/2021
|vs Baltimore Ravens
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|7-23
|3-1
|5
|10/10/2021
|at Pittsburgh Steelers
|11:00 AM
|FOX
|19-27
|3-2
|6
|10/17/2021
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|24-34
|3-3
|7
|10/21/2021
|at Cleveland Browns (TNF)
|6:20 PM
|NFLN
|14-17
|3-4
|8
|10/31/2021
|vs Washington Football Team
|2:25 PM
|FOX
|17-10
|4-4
|9
|11/7/2021
|at Dallas Cowboys
|11:00 AM
|FOX
|30-16
|5-4
|10
|11/14/2021
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|13-30
|5-5
|11
|11/21/2021
|BYE
|12
|11/28/2021
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|28-13
|6-5
|13
|12/5/2021
|at Kansas City Chiefs (SNF)
|6:20 PM
|NBC
|9-22
|6-6
|14
|12/12/2021
|vs Detroit Lions
|2:05 PM
|FOX
|38-10
|7-6
|15
|12/19/2021
|vs Cincinnati Bengals
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|10-15
|7-7
|16
|12/26/2021
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|13-17
|7-8
|17
|1/2/2022
|at Los Angeles Chargers
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|18
|1/9/2022
|vs Kansas City Chiefs
|2:25 PM
|CBS
Loading comments...