The 2021 Denver Broncos have been frustrating to watch, because we’ve seen them overachieve to great heights in some weeks and underachieve to new lows in others. One positive that stands out is that this group of players never surrendered to the ample excuses available out there. That ‘no quit’ attitude is why they are hovering around .500 with two games to play despite the ups and downs.

Game Preview

Against the Los Angeles Chargers, they have a chance to play the underdog spoiler which is something they’ve had a knack for doing this season. A win would pull them out of the AFC West cellar and one win away from their first winning season since 2016.

You will hear a lot about the COVID-19 outbreak the Broncos have dealt with this week, but if you look at the season as a whole it is just another in a long line of potential excuses this team has had throughout the season to underperform and instead played tough. The next man up mentality is strong with this roster, so don’t be surprised if they are more than competitive today.

Here’s how to watch.

TV Schedule

When: Sunday, January 2 at 2:05 p.m. Mile High time

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporting)

Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM | 94.1 FM & The Fox - 103.5 FM | Dave Logan (play-by-play) and Rick Lewis (analyst)

If you see GREEN in the map below, you will get the Broncos-Chargers game locally on CBS.

If you see GREEN in your area, you will get the #Broncos #Chargers game on CBS this weekend. https://t.co/o8nTdxixc0 — Tim Lynch (@TimLynch1978) December 30, 2021

Online Streaming

FuboTV

Sunday Night Football

Yahoo! Sports App

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday^ Friday* Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday^ Friday* Game Status Teddy Bridgewater QB Concussion DNP DNP DNP OUT­­­ Courtland Sutton WR Illness - - DNP QUESTIONABLE Ronald Darby CB Shoulder DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Melvin Gordon III RB Thumb/Hip LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Shelby Harris DE Ankle LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Kareem Jackson S Back/Shoulder DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Dre’Mont Jones DE Foot LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Shamar Stephen DL Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Javonte Williams RB Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Kenny Young ILB Concussion DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Drew Lock QB Ankle LIMITED FULL FULL - Bradley Chubb OLB Shoulder/Illness LIMITED DNP Reserve/COVID-19 List Jonathon Cooper OLB Illness - DNP Reserve/COVID-19 List

Chargers Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Drue Tranquill LB Ankle DNP DNP DNP DOUBTFUL Derwin James Jr. S Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED - Stephen Anderson TE Shoulder FULL FULL FULL - Tevaughn Campbell CB Hamstring FULL FULL FULL - Linval Joseph DL Shoulder FULL FULL FULL - Uchenna Nwosu OLB Shoulder/Hip FULL FULL FULL - Jerry Tillery DL Ankle FULL FULL FULL

Broncos-Bengals Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened 6-point underdogs against the Chargers this week. However, that line has steadily grown as it became known that Teddy Bridgewater would be remaining in the concussion protocol followed by several key starters being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The line is now 7.5-points in favor of the Chargers.

Matchup History

The Broncos own a 69-53-1 advantage over the Chargers all-time and despite the recent struggles to win games in Denver, they have continued to play them well overall winning four of their last five matchups. In fact, since 2011 the Broncos have dominated this series winning 16 of the last 22 games. Hopefully this trend continues through Week 17 of 2021.

