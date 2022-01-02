2021: Broncos vs. Chargers - Live updates

Last week, the loser of the Denver Broncos game would take over the AFC West cellar. Well, Denver lost and they are now in last place. However, like last week, the loser of this game will again take control of the AFC West cellar.

In-game updates

Game preview

The key to this game is also the same to last week. Run the ball effectively. Somehow a woeful Las Vegas Raiders defense completely shut down what was a pretty good rushing attack by Denver. If they get that run game going and Drew Lock takes care of the football like he did last week, then that is a winnable formula.

In our game info post, I talked a bit about how well the Broncos have handled the Chargers in recent years. They have won five of their last six games against Los Angeles, so I would love to see that trend continue here this week.

