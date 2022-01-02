 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News Denver locks in fifth consecutive losing season

Filed under:

Drew Lock returned to game after shoulder injury

The Denver Broncos have ruled Drew Lock questionable to return with a right shoulder injury.

By Tim Lynch Updated
/ new
NFL: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Update: Drew Lock returned to the game in the 2nd quarter. Whatever they did in the locker room got him good to go.

Original story: The Denver Broncos lost their starting quarterback in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers. Drew Lock was knocked down to his right shoulder and came up grabbing it. It is the same shoulder that caused him to miss three games last season.

Brett Rypien has come into the game in relief. There is a chance Lock could return to the game, but one has to wonder how effect he would be with that type of injury to his throwing arm.

Up until this point, the Broncos offense has been pretty ineffective at sustaining drives. With Rypien, we might see a lot more of the run game moving forward.

We’ll update this post as more information becomes available.

In This Stream

Week 17: Broncos at Chargers - Everything we know

View all 20 stories

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...