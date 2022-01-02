Drew Lock returned to game after shoulder injury

Update: Drew Lock returned to the game in the 2nd quarter. Whatever they did in the locker room got him good to go.

Original story: The Denver Broncos lost their starting quarterback in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers. Drew Lock was knocked down to his right shoulder and came up grabbing it. It is the same shoulder that caused him to miss three games last season.

By video, #DrewLock heads to locker room with potential right shoulder AC joint sprain. Only chance to return is with injection. Last season missed 3 weeks time. pic.twitter.com/nc1FQhQHxW — David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) January 2, 2022

Brett Rypien has come into the game in relief. There is a chance Lock could return to the game, but one has to wonder how effect he would be with that type of injury to his throwing arm.

Up until this point, the Broncos offense has been pretty ineffective at sustaining drives. With Rypien, we might see a lot more of the run game moving forward.

We’ll update this post as more information becomes available.