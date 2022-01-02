Week 18: Broncos-Chiefs game flexed to Saturday, January 8th

The NFL has flexed the Week 18 matchup between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs to Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2:30 p.m Mile High time. They also moved the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders game to Sunday Night Football.

The Chiefs lost on Sunday to the Cincinnati Bengals, which means the Tennessee Titans can secure the top seed in the AFC with a win next week. The Chiefs will need to win and a Titans loss to get the number one seed. Given they haven’t lost to the Broncos since Week 2 of 2015, it would make sense to get that game in early to amp up the drama on Sunday.

Denver is coming off another tough loss, their third straight, and have completely played their way out of playoff contention down the stretch. At 7-9, they will finish with their fifth consecutive losing season. One would expect some big changes are coming to Denver in the next couple of weeks.