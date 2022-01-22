Is the Broncos coaching search down to five candidates?

According to 9News Denver’s Mike Klis, Broncos General Manage George Paton, and his interviewing group are meeting this weekend to figure out their next course of action in this coaching search. Klis explains that Dan Quinn unsurprisingly remains the favorite for the job, but a few candidates have emerged as real contenders for the job.

Broncos head coach update: Paton to meet with committee to determine next move https://t.co/N21kmhck6y via @9NEWS #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) January 22, 2022

As I mentioned previously, Dan Quinn remains the favorite for the Broncos job because of his head coaching experience and his relationship with George Paton according to Klis. However, it appears that Quinn is a hot commodity for other teams as well. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Minnesota Vikings have Quinn “high on their list, if not at the top”. So, while Quinn is linked to the Broncos, it may not be completely guaranteed with other teams also very interested in Quinn.

Outside of Quinn, Klis also mentioned that Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is another remaining candidate for the job. However, the Packers' postseason success could remove him from consideration because it could take up to 3-weeks to hire him.

Next, Klis mentions Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, the Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, and Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo as three candidates who have emerged as well. If Klis’s sources are correct, this implies that Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, Packers passing game coordinator Luke Getsy, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy are no longer being considered for the job. While Klis states “ Still, no one has been informed they have been eliminated” it does appear the Broncos have a few finalists lined up.

Jonathon Gannon has reportedly “knocked it out of the park” for teams during the interview process and is considered a “very strong contender” for multiple jobs, including potentially for the Broncos. He is a potential darkhorse to watch moving forward and could receive a second interview from the Broncos. Gannon does have a second interview lined up with the Houston Texans and is considered a frontrunner for that job as well.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has made extremely strong impression on the Texans with league sources saying Gannon 'knocked it out of the park' in interviews with them, Broncos and Vikings. Very well-prepared, per sources. Regarded as very strong contender — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 22, 2022

Dallas Cowboys Kellen Moore is the play-caller for the explosive Cowboys offense and reportedly also had a very good interview for the Broncos' job. He’s known as a sharp offensive mind but would be a first-time Head Coach and would also be the youngest head coach in the NFL if hired. So experience and youth do count against him, but his offensive mind is intriguing for a Broncos squad that has struggled on offense for years. Moore like Gannon is a strong candidate for a second interview.

Next, we have Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo who also is a bit inexperienced, but the former standout linebacker for the Patriots is known for his leadership qualities. He also had a strong interview and could also receive a second interview for the Broncos head coaching job.

In the end, we should have an answer on who the Broncos' next head coach will be this week. Who do you want out of these five candidates to be the next Broncos head coach?