AFC Divisional Round: Bengals at Titans - Live updates

The AFC game everyone is pining for is tomorrow, but the AFC’s actual number one seed was the Tennessee Titans and they will host the upstart Cincinnati Bengals in the first playoff game of the Divisional Round.

Game preview

When Derrick Henry went down in Week 8, the Titans were 7-2 and looking like an AFC juggernaut. Nearly everyone, including myself, wrote that team off from then on out. It looked like the correct call when the team went 1-2 in the three games after Henry went down. However, after their Bye Week they stormed back and took the AFC winning four of their final five games.

It’s hard to count the Titans out, but I am doing exactly that here today. The Titans struggle a bit in the run game with Henry in his first game since Week 8 and the Bengals continue to surprise with Joe Burrow. I predict a close one: Bengals 26, Titans 23.

