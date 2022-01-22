NFC Divisional Round: 49ers at Packers - Live updates

The other top seeded team takes the field tonight with the Green Bay Packers hosting the San Francisco 49ers in the literal frozen tundra of Lambeau Field in the NFC Divisional Round. It’ll be 12 degrees and windy at kickoff.

Game preview

All season long, the Packers looked like the best team in the NFC. The three games they lost with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback (one loss was with Jordan Love starting), only one of those they lost when scoring fewer than 30 points and that was in Week 1.

However, the 49ers are a dangerous opponent. The weather has made them even more dangerous. I initially predicted the Packers would win this game, but I’m going to change my prediction to a surprise upset. San Francisco is setup for a ground and pound type offense and in this weather forecast it could very well work to their advantage as the Packers passing game could become nullified by the wind and the cold. I’m going to say 49ers 24, Packers 22.

Join us in the comments section below to talk 49ers-Packers.