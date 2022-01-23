Looking back on the Broncos Super Bowl XXXII win over the Packers

Good morning, Broncos Country!

The search for the next head coach of the Denver Broncos continues.

I’m not going to write about that here.

What I will do is look back on one of the greatest moments in Broncos history, the win in Super Bowl XXXII. No matter how much time goes by, I will never not beam or get emotional when I think or talk about that 31-24 win over the Green Bay Packers.

The great Jim Saccomano has a piece up at the team’s website that every fan should read. In it, Sacco brings up some great anecdotes I had never read before.

He said he watched the game with Jack Elway, John’s father and the director of pro scouting for Denver.

“Jack was quiet, but he was beaming. And the look on his face when John hurled himself into the Packers for his now famous ‘helicopter’ first down was equal parts euphoric joy and fatherly satisfaction. Jack had once said to his wife during one of John’s high-school games, ‘Sometimes I think this kid is even better than I want him to be!’”

The other factoid from Sacco that stands out is what happened after the game when he saw his counterparts with the Packers.

Saccomano said they had the look of people who had no idea what had just happened to them, and that it certainly was nothing they expected.

All of these years later, that makes one of the biggest upsets in Super Bowl history even sweeter.

As the Broncos search for the next head coach marches on, hopefully, we’re closer to the franchise returning to brighter days and memories.

