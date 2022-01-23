 clock menu more-arrow no yes
NFC Divisional Round: Rams at Buccaneers - Live updates

The Los Angeles Rams will be on the road to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Round.

By Tim Lynch
I went two-for-two in my picks yesterday and both were huge upsets by the road teams. There is a chance for another upset here with the Los Angeles Rams visiting the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Game preview

If the Rams somehow get past Tom Brady here, I think they win the Super Bowl. It’s just a tall order as Brady is an incredible 35-11 all-time in the playoffs and if you remove the Denver Broncos from that stat he is actually 35-8. He just wins and it is annoying.

I think the Rams make a game of it, but Brady continues his march towards the greatest player in NFL history (and will likely never be matched). I am predicting the Bucs take this game 31-26 over the Rams today. I’ll be more than happy to be wrong about this as it’ll keep Von Miller in the hunt for a second title.

Join us in the comments section below to talk Rams-Buccaneers.

Rams Bucs live updates

