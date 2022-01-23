AFC Divisional Round: Bills at Chiefs - Live updates

In the most anticipated game of the weekend, the Buffalo Bills are in Arrowhead to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Regardless of seeding, these are the two AFC powerhouses that are likely to advance through to the Super Bowl.

Game preview

In my preview, I may have been showing my Denver Broncos bias against the Chiefs. I am hoping for the Bills to go into Kansas City and whip Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. They did earlier in the season in a 38-20 win, but the Chiefs have been on fire since.

This game looks every bit like a shootout and in those games either team could end up coming out on top. Because I’m actively rooting against the Chiefs, I’ll take the Bills here in a wild 38-35 game.

