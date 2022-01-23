 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Report: Broncos narrowed down head coaching list to two finalist

Dan Quinn is expected to be among the finalist.

By Scotty Payne
Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

According to ESPN’s senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, the Denver Broncos have narrowed down their head coaching search to two finalists. Fowler continues that many around the league believe Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn, who has been heavily favorited from the beginning, is expected to be among the finalists.

With Quinn most likely one of the finalists, we can make a logical guess about the other finalist.

My initial guess was Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. With his team now eliminated from postseason action, he could have a second interview with the Broncos. The offensive-minded coach could be intriguing to the Broncos because of their likely pursuit of quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

Next, is the darkhorse of the search. The being Eagles defensive coordinator, Jonathan Gannon. He has reportedly “wowed” and “blown people away” during the interview process and has quickly emerged as a candidate for multiple head coaching jobs. He already has a second interview lined up with the Houston Texans and could have another with the Broncos as well.

9New’s Denver’s Mike Klis also mentioned that Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and Patriots inside linebacker coach Jerod Mayo have also emerged during the interviewing process as well. So, they cannot be ruled out but the odds are that the other finalist will either be Hackett or Gannon.

Dan Quinn has to be viewed as the favorite still, but he is under consideration for the Vikings and Giants jobs as well. So, while the Broncos may want Quinn, does Quinn want the Broncos?

We shall see.

