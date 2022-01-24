Dan Quinn traveling to Broncos HQ for second interview

After ten candidate interviews for the new head coaching position, both Nathaniel Hackett (offensive coordinator, Packers) and Dan Quinn (defensive coordinator, Cowboys) have stood out as Denver Broncos GM George Paton’s favorites. Another coach in contention still is Kevin O’Connell (offensive coordinator, Rams).

According to Mike Klis of 9News, Dan Quinn is currently moving forward in the process with a second interview this week. We should expect second interviews with Hackett as well, but with the Rams still in the mix for a Super Bowl appearance we don’t yet have word on O’Connell’s availability.

The search still isn’t over by any means and a second interview doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll be introducing Quinn this week to the press as the Broncos’ guy, but they also very well could. We’ll see how it unfolds this week. Who is your choice of the final three for the Broncos next head coach and are you even excited about any of them?