Nathaniel Hackett set to have second interview with Broncos today

NFL Network’s Tom Peliserro reported the Denver Broncos will have their second interview with the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett today.

While head coach Matt LaFleur is the play caller in Green Bay, Hackett’s been a key part in their game plans and played a significant role in the Packers’ red zone offense. Since 2019 the Packers have the second best offense in the league by RBSDM’s Estimated Points Added (EPA) metric. Aaron Rodgers has completed 67.1% of his passes for 12,416 yards, 111 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions over the same span. He won the Most Valuable Player award during the 2020 season and is expected to be one of the two finalists this year. Following Packers’ loss to the 49ers the quarterback said “I don’t want to be a part of a rebuild,” and Hackett may help the Broncos chances at recruiting him if Paton elects to do so.

Hackett got his start as a coach at UC Davis in 2003. He’s the son of longtime NFL assistant Paul Hackett, and prior to his role as Aaron Rodgers’ offensive coordinator, he called played with the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Syracuse Orange men. During Hackett’s one year at Syracuse quarterback Ryan Nassib set school records for completions and yards, and tied the school record for touchdowns in a season. In 2017 with Hackett calling plays Jacksonville’s Blake Bortles posted the best season of his career as the Jaguars made it all the way to the AFC Championship game.

Earlier today 9News’ Mike Klis reported Hackett was one of the three finalists to be the 17th head coach in Broncos’ history. The other two candidates are Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell. Quinn is expected to have his second interview this week, O’Connell can’t interview again until after the NFC Championship between his Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.

Within minutes of Klis’ initial report this morning Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported multiple league insiders believe Paton will advocate for Quinn, the only candidate with previous head coaching experience. Quinn was a defensive line coach with the Miami Dolphins during the time Paton was the director of pro personnel. Quinn was reportedly hoping to work with Paton during his time in Atlanta, and he is one of the two candidates from Paton’s initial short list of Vic Fangio replacements from October.

The Broncos will interview Hackett before Quinn. Will he change Paton’s mind?

