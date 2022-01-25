Dan Quinn gets a second interview with the Chicago Bears, could he be out with the Broncos?

According to reports, Dan Quinn, the presumptive favorite for the Denver Broncos head coaching job is having a second interview with the Chicago Bears tomorrow. The Bears announced that they have hired Ryan Poles as their new General Manager today and now his first interview is with Dan Quinn.

The #Bears will have #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn in for his second interview tomorrow. He’s a finalist in Chicago, as he is in Denver. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 26, 2022

This will be Quinn’s second interview with the Bears and is considered a finalist for their job along with Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and Jim Caldwell. However, there’s a lot of smoke out there that Quinn could be hired as the Bears' next head coach as early as tomorrow. So, this is something the Broncos will be keeping a close eye on tomorrow.

As we know, Quinn and the Broncos were supposed to meet for a second time but no date has yet to be agreed on and there’s a chance this meeting may never happen. Quinn along with Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell are the finalist for the Broncos head coaching gig.

Hackett had his second interview with the Broncos on Monday, and that meeting lasted over 9 hours. This has led some to speculate that Hackett has moved ahead of Quinn as the favorite, but he also did leave without a contract. If Quinn is actually out, the Broncos would have to wait until next week to meet with O’Connell and potentially wait until after the Super Bowl to hire him if they do indeed go that route.

However, like with Quinn in Chicago, there is some smoke out there about Hackett being the Broncos' next head coach as well.

The icing on the cake: Nathaniel Hackett is very likely the next #Broncos HC. He has a good relationship with both Rodgers and Adams - plus don’t forget Denver’s abundance of cap space. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 26, 2022

So, things could be beginning to fall into place with teams and their vacant head coaching positions. If Quinn does indeed land in Chicago, I don’t think it will be too long until the Broncos move on (or continue to focus on) Hackett or potentially wait for O’Connell.

In my opinion, I like the Hackett choice because it likely means the Broncos will seriously consider making a deal for Aaron Rodgers who is likely looking at back-to-back MVP seasons. It also would bring an offensive mind to Denver and someone who is well-liked by Rodgers and his teammates. This could be the beginning of something great in Denver.