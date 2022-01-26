The woeful management of the offense has been holding the Broncos back

When discussing the head coaching search with other Denver Broncos fans, one of the most common points brought up by other fans (not just Bronco fans) is that the Broncos won’t be desirable as a destination because they have no quarterback.

I oftentimes take the stance of challenging common thoughts in the NFL...like the misconstrued notion that successful teams focus on running the ball well or that you MUST have a franchise quarterback to be successful.

I think there’s more to it than just that including having a coaching staff that is innovative, understands how to use players to their best abilities, and how to scheme favorable match-ups against opponents to create big plays. I also think there is something to be said for having coaches that know how to develop successful quarterbacks.

And having said that, I don’t think any coaches we’ve had offensively for the past 6 years even fit that mold. Gary Kubiak was stuck in his ways in a game that had passed him by offensively. Mike McCoy’s offense in 2016 was woeful. Bill Musgrave was more of the same. Rich Scangarello seemed like a young coordinator who was figuring it out, yet had a long way to go. And let’s not talk about Pat Shurmur.

None of them cracked the top 20s in overall NFL offense.

With George Paton looking like a very sound General Manager who understands how to get NFL quality talent, are the Broncos really that bad of a spot for a new head coach?

I think both sides of the aisle will need to be very open and honest. As a head coach, I would hope that you would be asking what the plan is for upgrading the quarterback position and if the Broncos front office doesn’t give you a very sound plan for either this year or next, then you pass. I think the front office needs to hear from the coach what they are going to do to get this offense back to being at least decent regardless of what quarterback they have to work with (because let’s face it...outside of a blockbuster trade for a star QB, there just isn’t much to like in this year’s NFL draft at QB).

What are your thoughts, Broncos Country? Fix the line, fix the offense? Get someone who is going to develop Drew Lock to his unseen potential? Trade the house for Russel Wilson?

Broncos News

Mile High Morning: Broncos meet with Nathaniel Hackett for second interview

Hackett is the first candidate to visit UCHealth Training Center during the team’s head-coaching search.

Pat Surtain II, Javonte Williams selected to PFWA’s 2021 All-Rookie Team

The Broncos have had at least one player make the PFWA’s All-Rookie Team in each of the previous six seasons.

Other NFL News

Sean Payton stepping down as head coach of Saints after 15 seasons

Sean Payton is stepping down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints after 15 seasons with the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

Ranking NFL head coach openings: Which jobs are most enticing?

Judy Battista ranks the NFL's head coach openings. How enticing is the Saints job in the wake of Sean Payton's sudden exit?

Dissecting the Epic Battle Between the Chiefs and Bills | Football Outsiders

Could it get any better than the first three games of the divisional round? Yes, said the Chiefs and Bills.

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said he will feel final 13 seconds, overtime of loss to Kansas City Chiefs 'in my gut for years'

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that he will have a hard time not revisiting and thinking about the final 13 seconds and overtime of Buffalo's divisional-round loss to the Chiefs.

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers hints decision on future likely by franchise tag deadline out of respect for Davante Adams

Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he likely will make a decision on his future by the March 8 franchise tag deadline out of respect for teammate Davante Adams.

Source - Baltimore Ravens nearing extension with John Harbaugh

The Ravens are nearing an extension with coach John Harbaugh, a source told ESPN.

Andy Reid discusses overtime rules after Chiefs beat Bills - Sports Illustrated

The Chiefs were burned by the current overtime rules in 2018.

Antonio Brown posts photo of himself in Ravens jersey - Sports Illustrated

Is AB heading back to the AFC North?