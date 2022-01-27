Which Super Bowl matchup would you most like to see?

It’s Championship weekend with the winners going on to the Super Bowl. As a Denver Broncos fans, I am absolutely rooting for Von Miller and his new team. SB Nation Reacts asked which matchup fans would like to see and I was happy to see at least one of the two teams I picked got the top spot.

Being an AFC West guy, I obviously voted for the Cincinnati Bengals to face the Los Angeles Rams, but the rest of the country would rather see Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Rams. One thing is certain, no one wants to see the San Francisco 49ers here.

Who would you like to see in the Super Bowl in a couple of weeks?

Rams vs Chiefs

Rams vs Bengals

Chiefs vs 49ers

Bengals vs 49ers

