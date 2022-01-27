 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News Broncos are finalizing deal to hire Nathaniel Hackett

Filed under:

Report: Broncos are finalizing a deal to name Nathaniel Hackett the next head coach

Aaron Rodgers, come on down!

By Scotty Payne
/ new
Washington Football Team v Green Bay Packers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos are finalizing a deal to name now-former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, the next Head Coach of the Denver Broncos.

Rise and shine Broncos fans, we have a new coach! Also, let the Aaron Rodgers rumors begin once again. With Hackett in as the likely next head coach of the Broncos, there has already been coordinator rumors. Hackett’s best friend is Ejiro Evero who would be a defensive coordinator candidate and Packers’ offensive line coach Adam Stenavich would be looked at for a possible offensive coordinator position.

Evero and Hackett go back to college teammates. Evero is reportedly an excellent teacher and talent developer as a member of the Rams coaching staff. He was also in the mix for the Packers defensive coordinator position last season.

We will have more on this story soon. What do you think of this hire, Broncos Country?

Poll

Initial reaction, do you like this hire by the Denver Broncos?

view results
  • 85%
    Yes
    (1950 votes)
  • 14%
    No
    (320 votes)
2270 votes total Vote Now

In This Stream

Broncos head coaching search 2022: News, Rumors & Updates

View all 49 stories

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...