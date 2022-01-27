Report: Broncos are finalizing a deal to name Nathaniel Hackett the next head coach

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos are finalizing a deal to name now-former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, the next Head Coach of the Denver Broncos.

The #Broncos are finalizing a deal with #Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett to make him their new head coach, per sources.



Contract talks heated up Wednesday night. The #Jaguars planned to interview Hackett again today. Instead, Denver lands its top choice. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 27, 2022

Rise and shine Broncos fans, we have a new coach! Also, let the Aaron Rodgers rumors begin once again. With Hackett in as the likely next head coach of the Broncos, there has already been coordinator rumors. Hackett’s best friend is Ejiro Evero who would be a defensive coordinator candidate and Packers’ offensive line coach Adam Stenavich would be looked at for a possible offensive coordinator position.

Evero and Hackett go back to college teammates. Evero is reportedly an excellent teacher and talent developer as a member of the Rams coaching staff. He was also in the mix for the Packers defensive coordinator position last season.

We will have more on this story soon. What do you think of this hire, Broncos Country?