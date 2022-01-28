Broncos Country reacts to new head coach Nathaniel Hackett

Good morning, Broncos Country!

The Broncos apparently closed a deal with new head coach Nathaniel Hackett around midnight Wednesday, and broke it to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero before the sun was even up in the Mile High City on Thursday.

The #Broncos are finalizing a deal with #Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett to make him their new head coach, per sources.



Contract talks heated up Wednesday night. The #Jaguars planned to interview Hackett again today. Instead, Denver lands its top choice. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 27, 2022

All signs had seemingly pointed to Dan Quinn as being atop the leaderboard in the coaching search, but reportedly Hackett impressed GM George Paton so much during his second interview Monday, that Paton didn’t want to wait on offering the position.

"If I'm a Denver Broncos fan, I'm excited because you got the guy wanted."@criscarter80 reacts to the news that the @Broncos are finalizing a deal to make Nathaniel Hackett their next Head Coach. pic.twitter.com/KukNbevqHY — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) January 27, 2022

Suddenly Denver media was in on the action and Broncos Country was doing what Broncos Country does best...

Wondering about the quarterback.

Especially one not even on the current roster.

The Broncos are chasing Aaron Rodgers. — Joe (R-E-L-A-X) Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) January 27, 2022

In less than three weeks, the #Broncos went from Vic Fangio and Pat Shurmur to Nathaniel Hackett.



And soon, perhaps from Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock to Aaron Rodgers.



Buckle up. — Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) January 27, 2022

Aaron Rodgers on Nathaniel Hackett (on @PatMcAfeeShow):



"What he did in Jacksonville, I think, was pure magic, getting them within a quarter of the Super Bowl. He's a great coach. I love spending time with him. He's a fantastic teacher. He's incredible in front of the room." https://t.co/0ceR0XxIcz — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 27, 2022

The Denver Broncos are bringing in Green Bay Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett to be their new Head Coach.. let the Aaron Rodgers & Davante Adams to Denver narrative begin#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/8a06KUrA1f — ️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 27, 2022

Nathaniel Hackett ➡️ Broncos ✅

Aaron Rodgers ➡️ Broncos pic.twitter.com/cagBOinama — PFF (@PFF) January 27, 2022

Given Rodgers’ drama last offseason over his rift with the GM, there’s good chance this narrative of No. 12 coming to Denver takes several more twists and turns before any true clarity is revealed.

Even if it sounds like Hackett could be a big selling point for Rodgers.

Here is @AaronRodgers12’s full answer — on Nov. 11, 2020 — about Nathaniel Hackett when asked (in a typically long-winded way ) about then-#Packers offensive coordinator and now the new head coach of the Denver @Broncos.



The smirk at the end … pic.twitter.com/FJu5HlDeNn — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) January 28, 2022

But in general, reaction to an offensive-minded head coach with an NFL pedigree and experience calling plays, seemed to be a strong plus for fans.

After watching 11 different quarterbacks and the last two defensive-minded head coaches lead the Broncos to five years of losing seasons, Broncos Country is aching for an offensive overhaul.

Hackett is known for his energy and humor in the meeting room, often quoting Will Ferrell movies to make his point. And as a former break dancer who dreamed of backing up Justin Timberlake, you know the guy has some stories.

Broncos left guard Dalton Risner told Channel 7’s Troy Renck that he is “excited, man!”

“Full faith that George Paton is getting us in the best situation to turn this thing around,” he said. “As always, damn proud to be a Bronco and excited for the future.”

The Nathaniel Hackett Era begins in Denver.



May it bring lots of points and lots of wins. https://t.co/2N2N9ZDPIt — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) January 27, 2022

@Broncos you guys are going to LOVE coach Hackett. Phenomenal coach and person. — jaredveldheer.eth (@Veldheer68) January 28, 2022

Nathaniel Hackett is exactly the opposite of Vic Fangio



He has passion and energy #Broncos pic.twitter.com/pXZh3n8RDI — Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) January 25, 2022

Glory days are coming back pic.twitter.com/s1QFzueAdW — MVPJoker (@MVPJok) January 27, 2022

Of course, not everyone was ecstatic about the hire...

Another terrible choice. An OC that couldn’t generate more than 10 points in a playoff game against a SF team with a terrible secondary. Oh and what success in Buffalo and Jax. Get ready for a plethora of 7-10 seasons. Get new ownership!!! Please — MFParadise (@MFParadise1) January 28, 2022

Nathaniel Hackett was not a play-caller in Green Bay, but he was a play-caller in Buffalo and Jacksonville.



Here's how his offenses ranked there. pic.twitter.com/cIJPIRaRk8 — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 27, 2022

