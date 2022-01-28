2021 NFL Playoffs: Championship Preview

The 2021 NFL Playoffs are shaping up to disappoint as once again Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are in the mix for another Super Bowl appearance, with the only good news being Von Miller is also in the mix for that big game.

Last week, I flopped on my predictions. Although, in my defense, I did change my prediction for the San Francisco 49ers game on game day. I felt the weather and wind would hurt the Green Bay Packers a lot more than it would hurt the 49ers.

Below I preview of each playoff game and all betting odds come from our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Date/Time: Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Mile High time

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Where to Watch: CBS, NFL Live on Yahoo Sports, NFL App

Betting Spread: Kansas City -7

Moneyline Odds: Cincinnati +280 / Kansas City -365

Over/Under: 54.5

Sadly, our best shot at knocking the Chiefs out of this came last week when the Buffalo Bills gave up 60 yards in 13 seconds to blow it for all of us. While the Bengals look like an AFC powerhouse in the making, playoff experience is what will cost them in this game. That and they seem to be too reliant on the big play.

They will need a very bad day from Mahomes in this game to even things out, but I just don’t see how that will happen. Mahomes seems to thrive on big games and few are bigger than the AFC Championship Game. I think Cincinnati will score late to make the score closer than it actually was and we’ll have to live through yet another Chiefs appearance in the Super Bowl.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Bengals 30

Date/Time: Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 4:30 P.M. Mile High time

Location: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Where to Watch: FOX, NFL Live on Yahoo Sports, NFL App

Betting Spread: Los Angeles -3.5

Moneyline Odds: San Francisco +155 / Los Angeles -180

Over/Under: 45.5

The Rams are the better team. Also, the Rams have lost six straight to the 49ers.

That streak ends in the NFC Championship Game. Von Miller is just a different player in the playoffs and he seems poised to terrorize Jimmy G in this game. Oddsmakers predict this game to be closer than the AFC Championship, but I think the Rams exorcise some demons here with a commanding victory over their NFC West foe.

Plus, it would be a much more interesting Super Bowl if the boring 49ers team isn’t part of it. In a way, I am rooting against the boring team as much as I am rooting for Von Miller.

Prediction: Rams 27, 49ers 17

What are your predictions for these Championship games this weekend? Let us know in the comments below.