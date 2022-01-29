Report: Broncos submitted a request to interview Ravens defensive line coach, Anthony Weaver for their defensive coordinator position

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos have requested to interview Baltimore Ravens defensive line coach/run game coordinator, Anthony Weaver for their defensive line position.

Denver submitted a slip for Ravens’ asst. coach Anthony Weaver to interview for defensive coordinator, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

The former second-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens ended his NFL career in 2008 and then jumped into the coaching ranks. He has primarily been a defensive line coach throughout his multiple coaching stints. He held this position with the Ravens this past year and the Ravens run defense ranked number one in yards allowed

Weaver has one year of experience as a defensive coordinator. In 2020, he was promoted to defensive coordinator and defensive line coach by the Houston Texans. He, however, only lasted one year at that job after the Texans changed regimes.

While Rams secondary coach Ejiro Evero reportedly remains the “leading candidate” for the Broncos defensive coordinator position, it appears Hackett, Paton, and the Broncos will once again do their due diligence with these coaching interviews.