Denver Broncos Short and Sweet: Fire everybody

Every Monday for the last 6-years, I have woken up early to carefully detail the Denver Broncos slow and methodic collapse down the NFL’s staircase of relevancy. I’ve railed against individual players, coaches, schemes, and everything in between. I was so disgusted by Sunday’s loss to the Chargers that I am at a loss for words to describe the mélange of cat crap that took place in Los Angeles. So let’s just keep it short and sweet, shall we?

This offense sucks. It has sucked for two years and it still does. Out of blind loyalty, cowardice, or fear, Fangio has refused to move on from Pat Shurmur. Imagine each week, looking at the puny collection of field goals and garbage time touchdowns in bright feet-feet high numerals on the scoreboard that scream to all watching that Pat Shurmur can’t process the basic functions of his job.... and yet Fangio has allowed Shurmur to show up each week to, at best, turn in incomplete homework.

Special teams is only second on this list, because of how bad the offense has been. Tom McMahon should also have had his keycard to Dove Valley deactivated months ago, but yet he continues to show up to coach some of the worst special teams play I’ve seen from the Broncos in my lifetime. Another runback for a touchdown? Another muffed punt? How can someone suck so bad at their job and still be asked to show up? How does this happen?

My heart aches for this defense. To have to play week-in and week-out knowing that holding opposing offenses to fewer than 17-points just isn’t good enough has to be soul-crushing. Knowing that the offense is so grossly incompetent that a mere field goal could be something so insurmountable, that the Broncos would likely lose... and they do!

The 2021 Broncos season is all but officially over. Next week the Chiefs come into Denver on their last stop before the playoffs. I’ll save you some time, the Broncos are going to lose this one, too. Like on Sunday, it won’t be competitive. Like on Sunday, the offense and special teams will offer a gutless and uninspired response to even the slightest bit of adversity. If the Fangio era doesn’t come to merciful conclusion sometime before Kansas City comes to town, it sure as hell will in the hours following their departure.

Good riddance and what took you so long? Broncos fans deserve better.

